Diego Sanchez Defends Jackson-Wink MMA After Donald Cerrone’s Comments

Diego Sanchez defends Jackson-Wink MMA after the gym was verbally assaulted by Donald Cerrone who put them on blast in a recent interview. On Wednesday, August 29, Cerrone spoke with longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan where he gave his feelings about some of the things that have gone at JacksonWink MMA.

This is a gym that he has trained at for the mass majority of his pro-MMA career. During this appearance on Rogan’s podcast, he broke down how in his mind, things have gone downhill. That didn’t sit well with those who still train there.

Sanchez, who also trains at the gym, caught wind of the comments made by Cerrone. Thus, he decided to defend the gym in a recent post on his official Instagram account.

Diego Sanchez Defends

He would not let Cerrone talk badly about his head coach and wrestling coach, Chad Smith. He wrote the following:

”@joerogan @jacksonwink_mma is on fire we’re on the ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ up’s bro no lie I have been here longer than anyone and seen the many stages of our evolution of this team!!! We’re stronger than ever our defeats only helped us to grow and we are coming into the prosperous stage just 👀 and see!!! @cowboycerrone had been so busy building his empire the past three four years and he’s done a fantastic job doing it but that’s been his focus he’s never been here!!! Maybe a grappling class here or there a sparring every 6 months??? That’s not a team mate it’s just someone who is out only for themselves. I’d try to give him a round if we crossed paths here or there the last time he got me real good with a side kick to the liver 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼…. I see it all!! I treat this like a job 9-5 I come everyday I stay when everyone leaves to rest and eat.. so I see it all!! and in the past ten years cowboy never went out of his way to help me get ready for a fight not ounce! That’s why I posted previous about why I was #teamplatinum @platinummikeperry is here to give me rounds if I need them and helped me more in one camp than cowboy did in ten years🤔… don’t bad mouth my gym or my coach @mmacoachwink we’re good peeps striving to better our city our state and our sport!!!! If Perry falls out come November ILL BE READY TO FILL IN WITH ZERO HESITATION! And we know where @gregjacksonmma will be #loyalty #itsnotallaboutmoney #realtalk. One more thing @chadinspiremma is the best mma wrestling coach In the game you would not know but maybe you will find out if we ever get to what the octagon!”

Their Fights

Cerrone and Sanchez both have their next fights under the UFC banner booked. First up is Sanchez, who will fight Craig White in a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

He will look to get back to his winning ways after suffering a two fight losing streak after being defeated by Al Iaquinta and Matt Brown via KO.

On the flip side, Cerrone will be taking on Mike Perry at UFC Denver on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1.