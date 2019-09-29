Jack Hermansson Wants One More Fight In 2019 Following Jared Cannonier Loss

Spread the word!













Jack Hermansson is hoping to bounce back quickly from his defeat to Jared Cannonier.

The two middleweights met in the headliner of UFC Copenhagen on Saturday. However, it was Cannonier who upset the crowd as he finished Hermansson via first-round TKO.

“The Joker” did initially get Cannonier to the ground but struggled to keep him there. He then attempted another takedown but was caught with an uppercut that ultimately led to his demise.

“I was going for the takedown pretty early in the fight, like ‘OK, this is where I want to fight.’ I locked myself a little bit in that mode,” Hermansson said on the ESPN+ post-show (via MMA Junkie). “That resulted in that I didn’t have the correct setups for my takedowns. They were a little bit naked, and it was easy for Jared to time that uppercut and find the finish.“

Hermansson specializes on the ground and he could only credit “The Killa Gorilla” for his defensive abilities when the fight hit the mat:

“(It was) not surprising,” Hermansson explained. “I knew he was going to be hard to take down and hard to keep there. It was really tricky to be on top of him. I couldn’t manage to keep him down there, so good work from Jared.”

The loss is a big blow for Hermansson’s title hopes, especially coming off a previous win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. However, he seemed optimistic in his post-fight interview and revealed he wants to get one more fight before the end of the year:

“I want to get one more this year at least,” Hermansson added. “That’s my goal.”

Who do you think Hermansson should face next?