Jack Hermansson Snubs Chris Weidman’s Fight Offer

Jack Hermansson is understandably looking for a huge fight next.

‘The Joker’ dominated longtime vet Jacare Souza in the main event of last weekend’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale to earn his biggest-ever UFC win by far. The victory put him in prime positioning for a big fight next. One potential name for Hermansson’s next bout was former champion Chris Weidman.

Weidman caught wind of Hermansson’s callout and quickly replied by accepting.

However, it seems that Weidman is only a third option for the rising Swede. Today, Hermansson replied to Weidman on Twitter that either Yoel Romero or Kelvin Gastelum was his preferred opponent. The former champ came after those higher-ranked options:

Prefer @YoelRomeroMMA or @KelvinGastelum for my next fight. If not possible @chrisweidman comes next on my wishlist. 🙏 After that I would love to meet the 👑 — jack hermansson (@jackthejokermma) May 4, 2019

A respectful response, but a bit of a snub from Hermansson nonetheless. It’s an understandable one, however, as Hermansson recently cracked the top five on the latest UFC rankings update. He’s most likely looking to fight someone higher up than he is and No. 6 Weidman doesn’t fit that bill.

‘The Joker’ has been on absolute fire lately, and he should be contending for a title with another big win. Weidman could potentially earn him that shot, but it’s arguable that Romero or Gastelum would look much better.

What do you think? Which top-ranked middleweight should Hermansson fight next?