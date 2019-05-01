Chris Weidman Responds To Jack Hermansson’s Callout

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman would ‘love’ to fight Jack “The Joker” Hermansson next.

Fresh off his victory over Jacare Souza at last weekend’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale, Hermansson was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (April 29, 2019). “The Joker” explained how he has three guys in mind for his next fight. The caveat being that all three opponents, he feels, can help him get one step closer to the title.

One of those men, Weidman, just happens to be a former champion. He is also the first man to respond publicly to Hermansson (via Twitter):

I Just heard “The Joker” Hermansson mention on @arielhelwani show he would want to fight me next. Would love that fight. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 1, 2019

Weidman ‘would love that fight’ and it is a legitimate possibility for UFC matchmakers. Hermansson, however, now ranked No. 5 [one spot higher than Weidman at No. 6] may not be as interested in that fight being that he is now ranked above the former champ.

That being said, there is a rumored UFC Copenhagen card said to be happening later this year. If Hermansson is not the headliner, it would be a surprise.

With Weidman in agreement, this fight could come to fruition quickly. Do you want to see it?