Jack Della Maddalena believes a Vicente Luque matchup would be “one for the fans”

UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena is interested in a fight with Vicente Luque.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Maddalena spoke about a potential scrap with Luque and how it would resonate with fans. He previously called for a fight with Luque during ESPN’s post-fight show after his UFC 284 win.

“I think it’ll make a cool fight. I think that’s one for the fans and I think the UFC would get behind that sort of a fight.”

Luque is #9 in the welterweight rankings. He’s lost his last two fights to Geoff Neal and Belal Muhammad. He does have wins over Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown, Niko Price, and Jalin Turner.

Jack Della Maddalena Has Been On A Tear Since His UFC Debut

Maddalena is unbeaten in the UFC. He last secured a first-round submission win over Randy Brown on Feb.12 in his hometown of Perth, Australia. The finish earned him a $50,000 performance of the night bonus. After the win, he became the #14 ranked welterweight in the UFC. Maddalena made his first appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021, where he earned a UFC contract. Since then, he’s finished his last four fights in the first round. He also went 3-0 during his rookie year in 2022.

The 26-year-old Maddalena prefers to stay active in 2023. He said May might be the month for his return and second fight of the year.

“I think at least three [fights] would be the goal. I was pretty happy with the schedule last year with three fights. I fight at the start of the year, mid-year, and then towards November. I can probably stick to that same sort of schedule and keep it rolling.”