Jack Della Maddalena drops and submits Randy Brown early at UFC 284

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, February 11, 2023, for UFC 284, going down live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Just before our back-to-back title fights in the main and co-main events, Perth’s own Jack Della Maddalena faced Randy Brown in the feature fight of the evening.

Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) has been in the UFC just 13 months, and in that time he’d gone 3-0 with three first round knockouts. The latter two victories came over former M-1 Challenge middleweight champion Ramazan Emeev and former professional boxer Danny Roberts.

Randy Brown (16-4) on the other hand first fought in the UFC back in January of 2016 with a record of 6-0. Though he’s stumbled a few times along the way, he’s given us some truly brilliant performances, and came into tonight’s bout on a four-fight win streak.

Brown was doing a good job keeping the distance with his straight punches and front kicks early on.

Della Maddalena lands his leg kicks in attempt to gauge the range, and he also did a good job of blocking most of Brown’s punches.

Brown allows Della Maddalena to get him up against the cage for just a moment, and a moment is all it took, as the Perth native lands a vicious right hook that stuns and drops Brown. Della Maddalena then proceeds to absolutely unload on Brown, before deciding to take his back and sink in the rear naked choke for his fourth-straight first round finish.

Della Maddalena only needed half a round 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VT2XXHkfaZ — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 12, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena is now 14-2 as a professional, having secured the 13th finish of his career tonight at UFC 284.

What’s more, Della Maddalena opened up his career with a record of 0-2 after suffering back-to-back losses in his first and second pro fights, meaning he’s now on a 14-fight win streak.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!