Report – Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown added to UFC 284 card on February 11. in Perth

Promotional perfect welterweight knockout artist, Jack Della Maddalena is set for his Octagon return on February 11. next – as he draws division contender, Randy Brown at UFC 284 in a Perth, Australia homecoming at the RAC Arena.

Della Maddalena, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series back in September 2021, has so far enjoyed an impressive run of three fight round knockout victories to quickstart his UFC tenure in spectacular fashion.

Jack Della Maddalena lands an Australian homecoming next month at UFC 284

As for Brown, the surging Springfield-born contender is currently in the midst of a four-fight winning run, most recently defeating promotional staple, Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Vegas 61 back in October of last year in a decision victory. Eurosport report, Marcel Dorff confirmed Jack Della Maddalena’s return against Randy Brown on his official Twitter account.

“Jack Della Maddalena is fighting Randy Brown on February 11th at #UFC284 in Perth,” Marcel Dorff tweeted. “(Brown announced last week on Twitch the fight was in the works, it’s done now).”

Boasting a 13-2 professional record, Della Maddalena landed in the UFC back in January of last year against Pete Rodriguez, landing a first round TKO victory.

In the time since, Della Maddalena recorded a June first round stoppage win over Ramazan Emeev before stopping British veteran, Danny Roberts in November with more opening round strikes.

Unbeaten since his 2020 knockout loss to Vicente Luque, Brown has lande a trio of decision wins over Trinaldo, Khaos Williams, and Jared Gooden, after submitting Alex Oliveira with a rear-naked choke at UFC 261.

UFC 284 takes place on February 11. from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia – with an undisputed lightweight title fight between champion, Islam Makhachev, and challenger, featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski set to take main event status.

In the night’s co-headliner, featherweight contenders, Yair Rodriguez, and Josh Emmett battle in an interim title fight.