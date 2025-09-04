UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena shouldn’t underestimate Islam Makhachev’s striking, says Javier Mendez.

At UFC 322, Jack Della Maddalena will defend his UFC title in a blockbuster fight against Islam Makhachev. Islam, as we know, is making the move up from the lightweight division, in an attempt to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Of course, getting over that finish line will be easier said than done. Jack Della Maddalena is known for being an incredibly tough guy to fight, and he’s proven that throughout the course of his career – especially in his title-winning performance against Belal Muhammad.

After Jack Della Maddalena’s coach suggested that Belal has a better chin than Islam, Javier Mendez couldn’t help but respond.

Javier Mendez warns Jack Della Maddalena

“I hope he goes in believing that [Belal’s chin is stronger than Islam’s], because when he gets in there with Islam, he’s going to find out a whole different story,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “Because I’m sorry, but they’re completely different, and by no means is Islam easy for anybody in the standup. Any MMA fighter that’s a striker is not going to have an easy time with him.

“I’ve been with this kid going on 11 years, watching him destroy just everybody in the standup. Guys that are much better standup than him, and he still destroys them. Don’t go by what you see. When you’re in there with that man, it’s a whole different ball game.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Mendez has seen Makhachev go up against a lot of tough guys, and he’s made it clear that JDM is one of the hardest opponents they’ve ever faced. As we get closer and closer to fight night, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the trash talk starts to intensify between the two parties.