Jack Della Maddalena explains why UFC 315 title fight is “good timing”

UFC welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena has explained why he likes the timing of his UFC 315 title fight.

On Saturday night, Jack Della Maddalena will challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship. While Belal is considered by many to be the favorite, JDM is the kind of underdog that you can’t afford to overlook. He is talented in so many different departments, and his striking is likely to cause Belal problems in one way or another.

For a lot of people, Jack Della Maddalena wasn’t the immediate choice to face Muhammad for the belt. With that being said, very few will argue about the intriguing nature of this matchup and all of the fascinating possibilities that it provides us with.

In his media day commitments, Jack Della Maddalena opened up on the timing of this fight and why he believes things have worked out well for him.

Jack Della Maddalena is happy with how things have worked out

“I’m feeling good. It feels like any other fight week,” Della Maddalena told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “I feel like all the preparations have gone well. I feel I have left no stone unturned, and I’m ready to go out there and perform.”

“I think it was good timing,” Della Maddalena said. “I think if I hadn’t gotten the injury, my thoughts would’ve been that I probably would’ve been fighting for a title at a similar time. I think I would’ve had to fight one of the top guys later in the year. I believe it’s worked out the same. I obviously missed a fight. In a perfect world, we would’ve had the fight beforehand. But I think timeline works out well.”

Buckle up, folks, because we could be in for a fun one.