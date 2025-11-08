Jack Della Maddalena reveals dream scenario for UFC 322 main event

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena has revealed his dream scenario for his upcoming UFC 322 main event against Islam Makhachev.

Next weekend, Jack Della Maddalena will main event UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. It’s one of the promotion’s biggest shows of the year, and he will be defending his belt against Islam Makhachev, who is making the move up from the lightweight division in search of a second UFC title. While many believe Islam will get the job done, a lot of mixed martial arts fans and pundits are of the belief that JDM will – at the very least – give him a really good run for his money.

After all, Jack Della Maddalena is the same man who managed to defeat Belal Muhammad to win the strap, another wrestle-heavy fighter who was overwhelmed by the striking of the Australian sensation. While many would agree that Makhachev is on a different level, we don’t know what exactly he’s going to look like at 170 pounds.

In the eyes of Della Maddalena, he will be able to overcome whatever Islam throws at him, establishing himself as one of the best fighters in the UFC in the process.

Jack Della Maddalena maps out Islam Makhachev fight

“I see it going similar to the Belal (Muhammad) fight,” Della Maddalena said during UFC 322: Countdown. Islam (Makhachev) will try a few more takedowns.

“But I believe I’ll be able to get back to my feet every round and sting him on the feet, damage him, break him, and then finish him. That would be the dream to get a finish at MSG (Madison Square Garden) and blow the roof off the place.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

While it’s natural to feel confident heading into fight night, we certainly get the impression that JDM isn’t phased by the challenge that sits in front of him. In fact, he seems to be licking his lips at the idea of getting in there against someone who, right now, is perhaps the pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport.

Buckle up, folks, because this is going to be a good one.