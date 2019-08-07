Jacare Souza Wants To Face Kelvin Gastelum At UFC 244

Spread the word!













Jacare Souza wants to run things back with Kelvin Gastelum and UFC 244 could be the ideal event for the rematch.

Gastelum was most recently outpointed by Israel Adesanya in their UFC 236 co-headliner for the interim middleweight title back in April. Having taken time off since, the 27-year-old is now ready to return. He is looking to compete at UFC 244 which takes place November 2 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

And Souza is more than willing to compete with him on that card. He first replied to the tweet:

“I’d like to fight in NY one more time,” he tweeted. “Let’s do it!”

I’d like to fight in NY one more time . Let’s do it! https://t.co/gB05K3GiDA — Ronaldo Jacaré (@JacareMMA) August 6, 2019

He then posted a custom poster of a fight between himself and Gastelum on Instagram:

It’s not the first time Souza has called out Gastelum for a rematch either. The two first collided at UFC 224 last year that saw the latter come away with the split decision victory in what was a very closely-contested fight.

Gastelum would only fight once since — his interim title fight defeat to Adesanya — while Souza would go on to knock out Chris Weidman before getting outpointed by Jack Hermansson earlier this year.

With both fighters coming off a loss, it certainly makes sense for the rematch to happen, and UFC 244 would be the ideal stage for it.

Do you want to see a rematch? Who wins?