BKFC Fight Night: Gaskins vs. Guymon – Live Results and Highlights from Clearwater

ByCraig Pekios
BKFC Fight Night: Gaskins vs. Guymon - Live Results and Highlights from Clearwater

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, for a loaded BKFC Fight Night card headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight showdown.

In the evening’s main event, Quentin Gaskins (2-1) will square off with Matt Guymon (2-2) after the originally scheduled headliner between Jared Warren and Conor Cooke was scrapped. Gaskins goes into the contest fresh off a first-round finish against Phil Caracappa in October, while Guymon looks to climb back into the win column after dropping a decision to Jamel Herring in January.

Also on tap is a bantamweight bout between Ryan Reber and Joshua Oxendine, and a strawweight scrap pitting Crystal Van Wyk against TUF 30 and DWCS alumnus Kat Poprocki.

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BKFC Fight Night Main Card

  • Quentin Gaskins def. Matt Guymon via TKO at 1:59 of Round 2.

  • Ryan Reber def. Joshua Oxendine via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44).

  • Kat Paprocki def. Crystal Van Wyk via unanimous decision (49-46,50-45, 49-46).

  • Tony Murphy def. Skyler Mauller via TKO at 0:39 of Round 2.
  • Mike Heckert def. Justin Walters via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.
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  • Brandon Allen def. Lukas Jones via KO at 1:58 of Round 1.

  • Frankie Solomon def. Rickie McConnico via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45).

  • Quintan Foye def. Jason DiNunzio via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44).
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BKFC Fight Night Prelims

  • Terry Williams def. Dexter “Bolo” Carthon via TKO at 1:23 of Round 3.

  • Gabriel Hernandez def. Chachi Versace via KO at 1:14 of Round 3.

  • Anthony Grubbs def. Thomas Jungles via KO at 0:25 of Round 3.

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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