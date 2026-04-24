BKFC Fight Night: Gaskins vs. Guymon – Live Results and Highlights from Clearwater

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, for a loaded BKFC Fight Night card headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight showdown.

In the evening’s main event, Quentin Gaskins (2-1) will square off with Matt Guymon (2-2) after the originally scheduled headliner between Jared Warren and Conor Cooke was scrapped. Gaskins goes into the contest fresh off a first-round finish against Phil Caracappa in October, while Guymon looks to climb back into the win column after dropping a decision to Jamel Herring in January.

Also on tap is a bantamweight bout between Ryan Reber and Joshua Oxendine, and a strawweight scrap pitting Crystal Van Wyk against TUF 30 and DWCS alumnus Kat Poprocki.

BKFC Fight Night Main Card

Quentin Gaskins def. Matt Guymon via TKO at 1:59 of Round 2.

QG FLOW WASN’T FLOWING…HE WAS FLOODING. ABSOLUTE DEMOLITION.#BKFCCLEARWATER | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/OTYcslYZ6n — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Ryan Reber def. Joshua Oxendine via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44).

ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS BANTAMWEIGHTS IN THE DIVISION! @RoyalReber bounces back! #BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/ORIngUwim0 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Kat Paprocki def. Crystal Van Wyk via unanimous decision (49-46,50-45, 49-46).

KAT PAPROCKI MADE THE CANVAS HER ARTWORK AND PAINTED ALL NIGHT 🎨❤️‍🔥#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/qDFYZNVhGs — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Tony Murphy def. Skyler Mauller via TKO at 0:39 of Round 2.

Mike Heckert def. Justin Walters via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.

MIKE HECKERT MADE IT A SHORT DAY IN THE OFFICE 😮‍💨🔥#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/tNxOLAKyGR — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Brandon Allen def. Lukas Jones via KO at 1:58 of Round 1.

BRANDON ALLEN DIDN’T COME TO PLAY… HE CAME TO TAKE OVER 😮‍💨😈#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/K6FFjitsv2 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Frankie Solomon def. Rickie McConnico via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45).

FRANKIE SOLOMON JR. WENT TO WAR, BIT DOWN, AND LEFT WITH EVERY SCORECARD 😤👊😳#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/IfzADe4QTR — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

FRANKIE SOLOMON JR CAME TO RUN THRU THE DIVISION 🗣️💥🤯#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/A83moC3qDQ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Quintan Foye def. Jason DiNunzio via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44).

ANTHONY FOYE MADE HIS CASE LOUD 💥😈#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/IslNLIf9JJ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

BKFC Fight Night Prelims

Terry Williams def. Dexter “Bolo” Carthon via TKO at 1:23 of Round 3.

TERRY WILLIAMS HIT THE THIRD AND TOOK THE WHOLE NIGHT WITH HIM. 🤯🔥#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/37LRA5d0oD — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Gabriel Hernandez def. Chachi Versace via KO at 1:14 of Round 3.

GABRIEL HERNANDEZ TURNED HIS BKFC DEBUT INTO A ROUND 3 PROBLEM 😮‍💨🔥#BKFCCLEARWATER | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/ZTnawwWCKE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 25, 2026

Anthony Grubbs def. Thomas Jungles via KO at 0:25 of Round 3.