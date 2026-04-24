BKFC Fight Night: Gaskins vs. Guymon – Live Results and Highlights from Clearwater
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, for a loaded BKFC Fight Night card headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight showdown.
In the evening’s main event, Quentin Gaskins (2-1) will square off with Matt Guymon (2-2) after the originally scheduled headliner between Jared Warren and Conor Cooke was scrapped. Gaskins goes into the contest fresh off a first-round finish against Phil Caracappa in October, while Guymon looks to climb back into the win column after dropping a decision to Jamel Herring in January.
Also on tap is a bantamweight bout between Ryan Reber and Joshua Oxendine, and a strawweight scrap pitting Crystal Van Wyk against TUF 30 and DWCS alumnus Kat Poprocki.
BKFC Fight Night Main Card
- Quentin Gaskins def. Matt Guymon via TKO at 1:59 of Round 2.
- Ryan Reber def. Joshua Oxendine via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44).
- Kat Paprocki def. Crystal Van Wyk via unanimous decision (49-46,50-45, 49-46).
- Tony Murphy def. Skyler Mauller via TKO at 0:39 of Round 2.
- Mike Heckert def. Justin Walters via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.
- Brandon Allen def. Lukas Jones via KO at 1:58 of Round 1.
- Frankie Solomon def. Rickie McConnico via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45).
- Quintan Foye def. Jason DiNunzio via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44).
BKFC Fight Night Prelims
- Terry Williams def. Dexter “Bolo” Carthon via TKO at 1:23 of Round 3.
- Gabriel Hernandez def. Chachi Versace via KO at 1:14 of Round 3.
- Anthony Grubbs def. Thomas Jungles via KO at 0:25 of Round 3.