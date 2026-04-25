OKTAGON 87: Szabová vs. Fernandes – Full Results and Highlights

The women’s flyweight belt is on the line when Oktagon 87 invades the Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic.

Already reigning as the promotion’s bantamweight world titleholder, Lucia Szabová looks to add another accolade to her resume when she steps into the main event spotlight to challenge for the vacant 125-pound crown. Standing in her way will be Brazilian standout and former Jungle Fights champion Leidiane Fernandes.

In the co-main event of the evening, former ONE Championship welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam makes his highly anticipated promotional debut against the always dangerous Dominick Humburger.

Oktagon 87 Main Card

Oktagon MMA Flyweight Championship : Lucia Szabová vs. Leidiane Fernandes

: Lucia Szabová vs. Leidiane Fernandes Dominik Humburger vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Radek Roušal def. Samuel Bark via KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1.

💣 ‘Ruchy’ does it AGAIN!



Radek Roušal 🇨🇿 knocks out Samuel Bark in the very first round!



What a wave of momentum the featherweight is riding #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/s5Z7tAm77C — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

Josef Hála def. Tomáš Mudroch via KO (strikes) at 1:48 of Round 2.

🧨 BOOM!



Josef Hála 🇨🇿 stops Tomáš Mudroch in round two of their STAND and BANG bout.



Both men threw down and left it all in the cage! #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/2f6Km55mIp — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

Ozan Aslaner def. Vladimír Lengál by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Jan Malach def. Stefan Končar via TKO at 1:58 of Round 1.

🏔️ ‘The King of the North’ back to winning ways!



Jan Malach 🇨🇿 sent his home crowd wild by defeating Stefan Končar by TKO in round three #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/j859WPcVSH — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

Oktagon 87 Preliminary Card

Vojtech Garba def. Mateusz Strzelczyk via TKO at 3:48 of Round 1.

👊🏼 Another stoppage to see out the OKTAGON 87 prelims!



Vojtech Garba 🇨🇿 finished Mateusz Strzelczyk in round one by TKO at light heavyweight #OKTAGON87



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/m6JVIQsyMo — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

Václav Štěpán def. Firas Daud via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Mileide Simplicio def. Josefine Knutsson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 1.

🤯 WHAT AN UPSET!



Mileide Simplicio 🇧🇷 stops UFC veteran, Knutsson, in the very first round by submission at strawweight #OKTAGON87



Did that result destroy your #OKTAGONFantasy draft?



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/jkOVkujczv — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

Liam Pitts def. Kacper Matyszewski via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:52 of Round 1.

🚀 One of Europe’s brightest prospects!



Liam Pitts 🇸🇪 just submitted Kacper Matyszewski in the very first round #OKTAGON87



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕ 4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/ZqxknXDkRp — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

Alex Hutyra def. Umut Birdal via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1.