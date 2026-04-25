OKTAGON 87: Szabová vs. Fernandes – Full Results and Highlights
The women’s flyweight belt is on the line when Oktagon 87 invades the Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic.
Already reigning as the promotion’s bantamweight world titleholder, Lucia Szabová looks to add another accolade to her resume when she steps into the main event spotlight to challenge for the vacant 125-pound crown. Standing in her way will be Brazilian standout and former Jungle Fights champion Leidiane Fernandes.
In the co-main event of the evening, former ONE Championship welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam makes his highly anticipated promotional debut against the always dangerous Dominick Humburger.
Oktagon 87 Main Card
- Oktagon MMA Flyweight Championship: Lucia Szabová vs. Leidiane Fernandes
- Dominik Humburger vs. Zebaztian Kadestam
- Radek Roušal def. Samuel Bark via KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1.
- Josef Hála def. Tomáš Mudroch via KO (strikes) at 1:48 of Round 2.
- Ozan Aslaner def. Vladimír Lengál by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Jan Malach def. Stefan Končar via TKO at 1:58 of Round 1.
Oktagon 87 Preliminary Card
- Vojtech Garba def. Mateusz Strzelczyk via TKO at 3:48 of Round 1.
- Václav Štěpán def. Firas Daud via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
- Mileide Simplicio def. Josefine Knutsson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 1.
- Liam Pitts def. Kacper Matyszewski via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:52 of Round 1.
- Alex Hutyra def. Umut Birdal via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1.