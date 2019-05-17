Jacare Souza Calls For Kelvin Gastelum Rematch

Spread the word!













Jacare Souza wants to get right back into action and is targeting a rematch with Kelvin Gastelum for his next fight.

Souza was set to receive a middleweight title shot if he defeated Jack Hermansson at UFC Fort Lauderdale last month.

However, the Brazilian was outclassed by “The Joker” who went on to win a unanimous decision and enter the title mix himself.

Having missed out on another opportunity for a first-ever shot at UFC gold, there were talks of Souza retiring. That was quickly put to rest by his manager Gilberto Faria while Souza later vowed to make a swift return to the Octagon.

And in an Instagram post on Thursday, the former Stikeforce champion made his feelings clear about who he wanted next.

“I’d like to have a rematch with @kgastelum . I’ve already asked @ufc matchmaker, @mick,” Souza wrote. “I hope both UFC and Gastelun [sic] accept my request.”

Souza and Gastelum first met at UFC 224 last year. In what was a back-and-forth three-round war, it was the latter who emerged victorious via split decision.

Since then, Souza has gone 1-1 while Gastelum most recently lost his interim middleweight title fight with Israel Adesanya last month.

Do you think a rematch makes sense?