GLORY 107: Wisse vs. Kwasi – Live Results and Highlights from Rotterdam

GLORY 107 heads to RTM Stage Rotterdam in the Netherlands for a stacked superfight card headlined by a middleweight title clash.

In the main event of the evening, Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) and Chico Kwasi (45-6-2, 23 KO) will square off in one of the most anticipated champion vs. champion clashes in promotional history. Wisse, who recently broke Alex Pereira’s title defense record, looks to continue his reign as GLORY middleweight world champion. Meanwhile, Kwasi, the promotion’s reigning welterweight titleholder, plans on making history by becoming just the second fighter to hold championships in two different divisions simultaneously.

In the co-main event, Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (30-5-1, 17 KO) and Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-11, 4 KO) will square off in a rematch nearly two years in the making. In their first meeting at GLORY 95, Osaro walked away with a decision victory.

GLORY 107 Main Card

GLORY Middleweight World Championship : Donovan Wisse(c) vs. Chico Kwasi

: Donovan Wisse(c) vs. Chico Kwasi Heavyweight Bout : Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro vs. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta

: Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro vs. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta Light Heavyweight Bout : Cem Caceres vs. Sebastian Lutaniuc

: Cem Caceres vs. Sebastian Lutaniuc Light Heavyweight Bout : Mo Touchassie vs. Jimmy Livinus

: Mo Touchassie vs. Jimmy Livinus Light Heavyweight Bout : Stefan Latescu vs. Iuri Fernandes

: Stefan Latescu vs. Iuri Fernandes Heavyweight Bout : Nabil Khachab vs. Errol Koning

: Nabil Khachab vs. Errol Koning Light Heavyweight Bout : Alin Nechita vs. Mohammed Hamdi

: Alin Nechita vs. Mohammed Hamdi Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Tavares vs. Mohamed Amine

Luis Tavares and Momine got HEATED in between rounds at #GLORY107 👀#GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/wp8BFz558D — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Mohammed Boutasaa def. Cedric Do via unanimous decision.

Mohammed Boutasaa was FLAWLESS in his GLORY debut 💯



Who do you want to see him fight next? #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | KIJK | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/ywsmoTwlG5 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

GLORY 107 Prelims

Heavyweight Bout: Rade Opacic def. Colin George via unanimous decision.

Rade Opacic had Colin George ROCKED with that head-kick! #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/gzC26GUQeL — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Featherweight Bout: Deniz Demirkapu def. Mohamed Hamami via TKO (knee to the body) at 1:45 of Round 2.

DENIZ DEMIRKAPU TO THE BODY!



He SHUTS DOWN Mohamed Hamami at #GLORY107#GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | KIJK | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/B5nhhO8vqU — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout: Albert Ugrincic def. Clayton Raven via unanimous decision.

Albert Ugrinčić makes his case to join the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix in June after a decision win over Clayton Raven at #GLORY107 🇧🇦 #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/a1am9f3G2N — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Valentin Knau def. Antonio Krajinovic via unanimous decision.

Valentin Knau drops Antonio Krajinović twice in round 2! #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/yZF96syNOV — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Michael Samperi def. Said Kabil via KO (left hook) at 0:42 of Round 2.