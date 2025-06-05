‘It’s Trashy, Not Good’: Kayla Harrison Calls Out Julianna Peña’s Trash Talk Ahead of UFC 316

Hit with multipe accusations of utilizing performance enhancing drugs ahead of her UFC 316 return, Kayla Harrison has described trash talk she’s been subjected to by incumbent champion, Julianna Peña as “trashy.

Harrison, who has so far turned in an unbeaten run during her two-fight Octagon tenure, made her debut at UFC 300 last year against promotional alum, former champion Holly Holm.

Submitting the veteran kickboxer in the second round, Harrison would then defeat perennial contender, Ketlen Vieira in October of last year in a unanimous decision effort.

As for Peña, the incumbent, and two-time bantamweight champion regained the divisional crown at that same event in Salt Lake City, turning in contentious decision win over Ultmate Fighter alum, Raquel Pennington.

And accusing Harrison of utilizing PEDs and other steroids — particularly during her Olympic run and tenure with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), Peña has been branded “trashy” for these comments by Harrison.

Kayla Harrison labels Julianna Peña as “trashy” ahead of UFC 316

“This is hands down the most trash talk I’ve ever had to endure,” Kayla Harrison told assembled media during her availability ahead of UFC 316 this weekend. “I don’t know if it’s good trash talk, but it’s trashy. I’m ready to fight—I’m done talking about it.”

“I think that’s part of the business. Julianna doesn’t excel at fighting, so she has to excel at the other piece of it,” Kayla Harrison continued. “It’s not personal to me—she’s just doing her job.”

To boot, an interesting wrinkle has been added to Peña’s showdown with incoming title chaser, Harrison — with the victor expected to take on the returning, Amanda Nunes in the former two-weight champion’s expected return to action later this annum.