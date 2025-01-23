Payton Talbott Breaks Silence Following Shocking Loss at UFC 311

Payton Talbott released his first statement since suffering one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Talbott went into UFC 311 in Los Angeles boasting an undefeated record of 9-0. As a result, the Las Vegas native was listed as a massive -1200 favorite to come out on top against wiley veteran Raoni Barcelos during the preliminary portion of the card.

Defying the odds, the +700 underdog outworked Talbott throughout their three-round affair and scored his 19th career win.

Payton Talbott ‘Still Had Fun’ despite losing his ‘o’

On Wednesday, Talbott released his first statement following the parlay-killing loss on Instagram.

“The vet gave me my first scar,” Talbott wrote on Instagram. “May the skin heal itself to be strong and never split again. Lucky to have such people in my life. Fortunate to be able to learn valuable lessons. Still had fun.”

Before his loss to the Brazilian, Talbott was 3-0 inside the Octagon with a third-round rear-naked choke over Nick Aguirre and back-to-back knockouts against Cameron Saaiman and Yanis Ghemmouri

To be fair, Talbott has only been competing as a professional mixed martial artist since 2021 while Barcelos is a 20-year veteran of the sport with seven of those spent under the UFC banner. The win against Talbott boosted Barcelos’ record inside the Octagon to 8-4. He has now won his last two bouts.