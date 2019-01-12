Israel Adesanya’s Coach Explains One Strategy Anderson Silva Must Avoid

Israel Adesanya’s coach thinks that there is one strategy that former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva must avoid when fight night comes. These two fighters are slated to meet inside of the Octagon at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event.

The former UFC middleweight champion is one of the best to ever do it, and part of his success was his style of fighting. However, in the eyes of Adesanya’s longtime striking coach Eugene Bareman, Silva can’t expect to out strike the rising prospect.

Adesanya has a similar style which is why fight fans keep comparing the two fighters to each other. Thus when this coach did an a recent video, he pointed out that the younger star would beat the future UFC Hall of Famer in this style.

“They’re on two different levels,” Bareman said in a recent Adesanya vlog released (H/T to MMAJunkie).“Israel’s a highly refined specialist at what he does. Anderson’s been doing MMA for most of his life, but that’s what makes it so interesting. It’s not a striking fight. In a striking fight it wouldn’t be a competition. It’s an MMA fight, which is like the great equalizer so to speak. That’s what makes it an interesting contest. It’s not a striking fight; it’s an MMA fight and has all those other aspects.”



UFC 234 is set to be held on February 10, 2019, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on ESPN+.

