UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is hoping Jared Cannonier will beat former 185lb king Robert Whittaker to establish himself as the next in line. Adesanya will defend his middleweight strap against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September. ‘Stylebender’ is already looking to what’s next and he believes his next challenger will be determined at UFC 254 when Cannonier squares off against Whittaker.

Speaking to Submission Radio Adesanya expressed his desire to fight a ‘new body’. He previously beat ‘The Reaper’ to win the middleweight title back in 2019 and now wants to fight Cannonier, Jack Hermansson and Darren Till next.

“I hope Cannonier beats Robert, cause I want a new body. Jack Hermansson, I don’t really mind too much. But I’d like Darren to get that one done, but he didn’t really get it done against Robert. It was a good fight, close fight, but I think maybe the takedowns gave it to Robert. Who knows. But yeah, the Jack Hermansson and Darren Till fight, I don’t really mind. But Cannonier, I hope Cannonier whoops his ass, so I can… I want to fight that guy, I like him. Same with Darren. But also Jack Hermansson I’d like to fight, but I really want to fight Darren one day in the O2 or in Wimbledon. That would be a good excuse to go to England. Go sip some tea and crumpets.”

Till seems way off a title shot after losing three of his last four fights including his last one against Whittaker in July. Despite that, Adesanya thinks they will still fight down the line and when they do it’ll be pretty one-sided in his favour.

“We haven’t talked in a little bit, but we’re cool. I mean, we know the game. Like, Darren’s a guy, I’m not gonna act like we got beef, when it’s time to fight I will fucking embarrass him. Yeah. But right now, he’s cool and I’m cool. We’re cool. Yeah.”

Who do you want to see Israel Adesanya fight after Paulo Costa?