Again predicting an easy title defense against incoming championship challenger, Sean Strickland next month in their UFC 293 headlining clash, undisputed middleweight best, Israel Adesanya has claimed he will land a “spectacular” victory over the former when they meet.

Adesanya, a two-time and current undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to make his second Octagon walk of the year next month at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia – taking on Strickland in his first defense of his second reign atop the division.

Earlier this year, Adesanya returned to the winning ways for the first time at the middleweight limit in his professional mixed martial arts career, stopping common-foe, Alex Pereira with a thunderous second round KO in April in Miami, Florida.

Israel Adesanya vows to take Sean Strickland’s head at UFC 293

And drawing Strickland next month as he attempts to maintain his undefeated record when competing ‘Down Under’ with the UFC, Adesanya claimed he was motivated to turn in a one-sided victory over Strickland in Australia.

“What we’re working on as well, it’s definitely raised the bar,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “The motivation is just taking his (Sean Strickland) head. It’s another guy to style against. Being in Sydney, six of us on the card, half the card is [City Kickboxing], so I have to close the show spectacularly.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Furthermore, while many have predicted Strickland will have a definite upper hand on Adesanya in terms of any verbal sparring ahead of UFC 293, the City Kickboxing staple claims he is more than confident of holding his own on the mic with the outspoken Californian.

“I’m a loud man when I need to be loud,” Israel Adesanya explained. “But, I’m very quiet and I’ll observe and he definitely has his own insecurities and whatnot. ‘Oh, I’m a man, riding my motorcycle with my boots and drink my beer.’ He wants to be that guy and with the machismo. I don’t need to prove I’m a man doing all that kind of sh*t. I’ll just be me and I’ll still f*ck you up.”

Does Israel Adesanya retain his title at UFC 293 next month?