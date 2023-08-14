Now officially booked to headline UFC 293 next month in a return ‘Down Under’ for the promotion, undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has promised a one-sided title defense against incoming challenegr, Sean Strickland in Sydney, Australia.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, is set to take main event honors on September 9. in Australia – welcoming the surging, Strickland to this first title outing under the banner of the UFC.

Minting himself as the undisputed champion back in April at UFC 287, Adesanya managed to land a second round KO win over arch-rival, Alex Pereira, avenging a prior knockout loss to the Sao Paulo bruiser at Madison Square Garden back in November.

As for Strickland, the outspoken Covina native managed to land his second consecutive victory back in July in another main event tilt, stopping the highly-touted, Abusupiyan Magomedov with a second round TKO, which followed a prior January decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in an impromptu light heavyweight clash.

Israel Adesanya promises easy win over Sean Strickland at UFC 293

And according to Adesanya, who stressed earlier this week how the number one ranked, Dricus du Plessis may miss out on a title fight with him in his return – he will turn in an “easy” win over Strickland at UFC 293.

“I don’t take this lightly,” Israel Adesanya said of his fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on his YouTube channel. “You guys will see me, see I’ve been working. I’m not underestimating this guy but at the same time, I’m not overestimating him. I want to make this look easy – I’m gonna make this look easy, ‘cause of the work that we’re doing right now. And the way that I’m working right now, I just know.”

“He’s got a nice guard, he’s got a good jab, and to be honest, [he’s] just crazy,” Israel Adesanya explained. “He’s crazy. That’s the X-factor, but again, so am I.”

Do you expect Israel Adesanya to win easily at UFC 293?