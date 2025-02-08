Israel Adesanya inducted into Hall of Fame for UFC 236 title fight win over Kelvin Gastelum

ByRoss Markey
Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya — alongside Kelvin Gastelum have been inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame, following their spectacular interim middleweight title fight back in 2019.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia last weekend in a second round knockout loss against Russian-French contender, Nassourdine Imavov.

As for Gastelum, the veteran Ultimate Fighter 17 victor, returned to winning ways at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia last summer, snapping a two-fight losing skid in a unanimous decision win over veteran kickboxing talent, Daniel Rodriguez.

And clashing in the co-headliner of UFC 236 back in 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia — Israel Adesanya scooped the interim middleweight championship against the streaking, Gastelum — turning in a hard-fought unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46) victory over the latter to setup a title unification clash with common-foe, Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum inducted into UFC Fight Wing Hall of Fame

Appearing at UFC 312 tonight in Syndey, Australia — alongside past foe, Alex Pereira — Adesanya and Gastelum were officially announced as the first inductees into the Hall of Fame later this summer during International Fight Week — as part of the Fight Wing of the hall.

Co-headlining the pay-per-view return to Atlanta, Adesanya and Gastelum turned in Fight of the Night honors before an interim lightweight title rematch between then-featherweight titleholder, Max Holloway and eventual title winner, Dustin Poirier.

Going on to stop the above-mentioned, Whittaker in the pair’s title unification clash in Melbourne, Adesanya would then best Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, the above-mentioned, Whittaker again, and Jared Cannonier to land an impressive five consecutive successful title defenses at 185lbs.

