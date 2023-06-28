Israel Adesanya is expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year against either former foe, Robert Whittaker, or Dricus du Plessis, and as he looks to kickstart his second run as champion, the Nigerian-Kiwi has been heaped with praise by former UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, managed to reclaim divisional spoils at UFC 287 back in April of this year, stopping Alex Pereira in a title rematch with a stunning second round KO win over his Brazilian nemesis.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure in Miami, Florida, Adesanya had dropped his middleweight crown against arch-rival, Pereira at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden – dropping a fifth round standing TKO loss to the Sao Paulo knockout artist.

And expected to take on former champion, Whittaker in a trilogy bout, or a fresh matchup with the streaking South African contender, du Plessis – with the duo slated to fight in an official title-elimnator at UFC 290 next weekend during International Fight Week.

Israel Adesanya heaped with praise from UFC veteran, Chael Sonnen

Set to attend the blockbuster pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena, Israel Adesanya has been showered with praise by the aforenoted, Sonnen – who claims nobody in the history of the UFC has ever had as much “control” on his career than Adesanya in the promotion’s antiquity.

“Izzy (Israel) Adesanya has controlled his career more than anyone in the company’s [UFC] history,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “As much as that is known, it’s believed that (Khamzat) Chimaev’s next fight will be his only fight prior to fighting for the belt. It’s been believed for a period of time that Chimaev will be going up to 185 pounds, didn’t matter if that was Paulo Costa, or Kamaru Usman.”

“Izzy (Israel Adesanya) has never been in this situation where there’s been a mismanagement of his next fight,” Sonnen explained. (Transcribed by MMA News)