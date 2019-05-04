Israel Adesanya Trashes Yoel Romero For Never Making Weight

Spread the word!













Newly-crowned interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is a sniper in the Octagon. He’s also an assassin on social media, so critics be warned.

Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in an instant classic five-round contest last month. It was the latest interim 185-pound title bout in UFC history, the previous one being at UFC 213 in July 2017.

The reigning champ, Robert Whittaker, defeated Yoel Romero on that night. Their war was so close the UFC would book an immediate rematch for UFC 225. However, Romero would not make weight.

Ever the clever strategist, Adesanya would have some words for Romero while answering his critics all in one fell swoop (via Twitter):

“…and tha f*ck what. Y’ll act like Romero is the champ, never makes weight, never won a UFC belt.

Them: ‘yOu foUGht aN OLd sIlVa!!’

Me: Anderson is 44, Yoel is 42…😂🤫

“🤨…you humpty dumpty mothaf*ckas are so dumb 😂😂😂

‘hiTtinG hiZ pHySikeL pEak LAtEr’ hahaha oh man I can’t.

Did you know he tested positive in 2015 for banned substances, accepted a 6 month sanction and kept on going? Y’all are dumb af 😂#everybodysonsteroids #ijustrollblunts” Adesanya tweeted.

Romero responded like only he can.

“I see you soon boi #iluhju #peopleschamp”

Unfortunately, Romero was forced out of his scheduled bout with Jacare Souza at last weekend’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale due to pneumonia.

As the Cuban fighter is seemingly always one fight away from a title shot, it’s likely he and “The Last Stylebender” will have the opportunity to settle this in the Octagon. Whether or not the title will be on the line remains to be seen.