Having shared an infamous rivalry during their respective Octagon tenures over the last number of years, current UFC champions, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones are slated to now serve as training partners for each other according to the former – who claims that a meeting of the two is currently in the works.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, is expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 293 on September 9. in Sydney, Australia – taking on rival, Dricus du Plessis in a championship defense.

As for Jones, the former two-time light heavyweight titleholder returned triumphantly at UFC 285 back in March against Ciryl Gane, scooping a vacant heavyweight title with a first round guillotine choke submission win.

And in recent weeks, the Endicott native has been booked to headline UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, taking on former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in the Ohio veteran’s return to the Octagon.

Ahead of UFC 290 earlier this month during International Fight Week, surprising footage emerged of Adesanya and Jones sharing a cordial meeting in Las Vegas, before briefly play-sparring with each other.

Israel Adesanya reveals plan to train alongside UFC star, Jon Jones

Footage came as a surprise to many within the community, particularly as the duo had previously appeared to be on a certain collision course during Adesanya’s initial title run at middleweight, and Jones’ second run as light heavyweight titleholder.

However, according to City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya, he will share the training mats with Jones in the near future – with a plan for a training session currently in the works.

“Yeah, (the beef is squashed),” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “We have understanding and common ground. We’re just competitors, bro. It’s like, why should I hate my brother? I went deep and my YouTube comments, and everyone was like, ‘That made me smile, I was smiling so hard watching this.’”

“And giving people that feeling watching us spar and play around, it was like, is this what world peace would feel like?” Israel Adesanya explained. “We definitely will (train together). It’s in the works, it will happen.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)