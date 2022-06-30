No longer limited to typical black shorts with gold trim as a defending champion, undisputed UFC middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya is set to sport green compression shorts – donned with gold and white champion trim ahead of his UFC 276 main event title defense against Jared Cannonier.

Israel Adesanya, a staple of City Kickboxing under the tutelage of Eugene Bareman, will make his second Octagon walk of the year this weekend during International Fight Week – headlining once more.

Israel Adesanya headlines for the second time this year

Back in February, Nigerian-Kiwi standout, Adesanya headlined UFC 271 at the Toyota Center, defeating two-time opponent and former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in a rematch unanimous decision success.

Sporting white and gold shorts for his unsuccessful light heavyweight title challenge against Jan Blachowicz back in March of last year, Adesanya now joins former undisputed flyweight titleholder, Brandon Moreno as the other fighter to sport somewhat custom shorts – with the Baja California native wearing white shorts, with gold and black trim for his UFC 270 co-headliner with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Enjoying a dominant reign as undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya has so far landed four successful title defenses as the 185lbs pacesetter, knocking back Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and the aforenoted, Whittaker since March 2020.

Whilst facing off with the aforenoted Texan bruiser, Cannonier this weekend in ‘Sin City’ – Adesanya appears to already have his next opponent in mind should he leave the T-Mobile Arena with his title in tow.

Also featuring on a stacked main card, steaking division contender, Sean Strickland, and former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira – who holds two victories over Israel Adesanya, are both widely expected to challenge the Lagos-born champion with a victory at UFC 276.

Entering this weekend’s premier title challenge against Adesanya, Cannonier, who rides a two-fight winning run into the main event clash, bludgeoned Derek Brunson with brutal elbow ground strikes at UFC 271 back in February.