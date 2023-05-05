Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has been branded a “sore winner” by former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, in the wake of the former’s title reclamation at UFC 287 last month in a rematch against Alex Pereira.

Adesanya, now a two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, headlined UFC 287 last month in Miami, Florida against Brazilian rival and then-champion, Pereira.

Avenging a prior November knockout loss to Pereira at Madison Square Garden last year, Adesanya managed to land a stunning counter right hand knockout of the Sao Paulo striker at the Octagon fence last month, landing the middleweight title for the second time during his tenure under the banner of the UFC.

Relishing in his victory in the aftermath of UFC 287, Israel Adesanya has been blasted for taking aim at Pereira’s teenage son, Alessandro Pereira following his knockout win in ‘The Sunshine State’ – also calling to receive a Fighter of the Year award this summer at a ceremony during International Fight Week in July.

Israel Adesanya has been branded a “sore winner” following his UFC 287 win

Reflecting on City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya’s title win at UFC 287, former undisputed light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier described the Nigerian-Kiwi as a “sore winner” following the pay-per-view event.

“It’s (Israel) Adesanya knocking out (Alex) Pereira in Miami, Florida,” Daniel Cormier said on an episode of DC & RC. “Bro, to say that in their fourth fight, Izzy said it was going to be violent. Izzy told you what he was going to do. Izzy delivered and not only did he knock him out, he put him out cold. So, to do that after a guy knocked you out, it goes to ‘The Last Stylebender’.”



“… He’s (Israel Adesanya) still going [celebrating],” Cormier laughed. “He is a sore winner. He’s a sore winner bad, ain’t he.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Urged by arch-rival, Pereira to grant him an immediate title rubber match trilogy off the back of UFC 287, Adesanya has been pegged by promotional president, Dana White to fight either Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis next in Sydney, Australia before the close of this year.