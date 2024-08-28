Israel Adesanya slated to fight again this year after UFC 305 loss: ‘It just doesn’t stop’

Former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is likely to fight once more this year in a bid to prevent a stunning three-fight losing run according to his long-time head coach, Eugene Bareman — just weeks off the back of his submission loss at UFC 305.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, retains the number two rank in the division off the back of his one-sided submission loss to defending titleholder, Dricus du Plessis earlier this month in Perth, dropping a fourth round rear-naked choke defeat to the South African.

Eugene Bareman expects Israel Adesanya to fight again this year

And linked with a slew of potential matchups against the likes of Caio Borralho, as well as the victor of an incoming UFC Paris co-main event fight between Nassourdine Imavov, and Brendan Allen, ex-champion, Adesanya has been backed to compete once more this annum by the above-mentioned, Bareman.

“I would say that Izzy (Israel Adesanya) will fight again this year as well,” Eugene Bareman told Combat TV during a recent interview. “It could be all on again, this year, it just doesn’t stop.”

Furthermore, earlier this week, City Kickboxing head coach, Bareman explained that while his student, Adesanya would likely never get over his upset decision loss to Sean Strickland earlier this year — he was impressed with how he was handling his submission blemish against his rival, du Plessis.

He’s (Israel Adesanya) handling it well and you’re right, I love the way he loses, I actually prefer the way he loses than the way he wins,” Eugene Bareman told the ‘Who the f*ck are these guys’ podcast. “I’m not a big fan of some of the ways that he wins but I’m definitely a big fan of the way he loses.

Without a win since the first quarter of last year, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya had most recently rallied to stop multiple-fight foe, Alex Pereira with a stunning second round KO win to reclaim the undisputed middleweight crown in Florida.