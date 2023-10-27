Video – Tyson Fury leans on, clashes heads with Francis Ngannou during tense face off ahead of boxing fight

Undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury and former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou faced-off in a tense meeting at today’s ceremonial weigh-ins, ahead of tomorrow’s blockbuster professional boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the incumbent undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, will make his return to the squared circle for the first time since he landed a third career win over title challenger, Derek Chisora, landing a knockout win over the latter back in December of last year.

As for Batié native, Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion turned PFL (Professional Fighters League) acquisition, will make his professional boxing debut in his fight against Fury tomorrow, returning to combat sports for the first time since he turned in a title unification win over Ciryl Gane back in January of last year at UFC 270.

Sharing a tense, yet cordial buildup ahead of their blockbuster showdown in the desert this weekend, Fury came in heavier than Ngannou for the heavyweight clash – with the Morecambe native slamming the scales at 277.7lbs.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou share a tense staredown

For Ngannou, it also proved a career-high weight for the Cameroonian, who exceeded the prior UFC heavyweight limit of 265lbs for the clash – coming in at 272.1lbs for the bout with Fury tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing a face-off in the center of the stage after both tipped the scales, Fury and Ngannou butted foreheads, before the British heavyweight goaded the former UFC heavyweight champion, and leaned his frame on him, drawing a reaction from Ngannou.

😤 Who will be the baddest? Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet tomorrow night to answer the question on everyone's minds!#BattleOfTheBaddest | Tomorrow | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/MrORQJZhlH — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) October 27, 2023

Who wins tomorrow in Riyadh: Tyson Fury or Francis Ngannou?