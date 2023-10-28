Israel Adesanya provides bleak update on fighting future, plans UFC return in 2027: ‘I’ll see you then’

Confirming earlier this month how he plans to take an extended hiatus from the Octagon following his second championship fight loss in the space of a year, Israel Adesanya claims it could be 2027 until eagle-eyed fans see him compete in the Octagon again.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently headlined the promotion’s return to Sydney, Australia back in September, suffering a surprising unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland, dropping his middleweight crown for the second time in the space of a year – becoming the sole UFC gold holder to do so to boot.

And off the back of the loss, despite linked with an immediate title fight rematch with the newly-minted gold holder, Strickland, Adesanya, who faces a court appearance in January next in relation to a drink driving incident back in September, confirmed plans to take a period of time away from the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya claims 2027 will mark his return to the UFC

Remaining coy on when he could make a return – Adesanya, who issued a stark warning to opponents upon his future comeback, has now revealed it may be another four years before fans see him step inside the Octagon again.

“I was getting so many messages,” Israel Adesanya told The Mac Life. “I woke up and was getting tagged in so many things. I’m not dead – I’m not retiring. I mean, calm the f*ck down. I’m alive. 2027. Look for the return, I’ll see you then.”

Prior to his championship loss to Strickland, and between a knockout defeat to arch-rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya managed to briefly reclaim the middleweight throne from the Brazilian with a rallying knockout win of his own back in April of this year – landing the crown for the second occasion.

When do you expect to see Israel Adesanya make his comeback to the Octagon?