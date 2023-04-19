Fans will get an inside look at the most intimate moments of Israel Adesanya‘s life and career thanks to a new documentary chronicling the two-time middleweight champion’s rise to fame and fortune.

Renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani shared the film’s official poster on Twitter. He also revealed that the documentary will have its official premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer.

“Israel Adesanya’s feature film documentary is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11,” Helwani tweeted. “This is something they’d been working on since 2018.”

In a follow-up tweet, Helwani provided some additional details regarding the documentary, including a quote from Adesanya’s co-manager who shared some insight into the subject matter.

“The film follows Israel through the ups and downs of his childhood and career tapping into masculinity, bullying, mental health, and the art of fighting and dance,” Israel’s business partner, co-manager, and long-time friend Ash Belcastro said.

“… Credit to everyone involved, really excited to see Israel’s amazing journey come to life,” he added.

Israel Adesanya is Already Chomping at the Bit to Get Back Inside the Octagon

This summer could prove to be the biggest yet for Israel Adesanya. Aside from the debut of his documentary, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is determined to get back inside the Octagon within the next few months. UFC President Dana White revealed that the 185-pound king had already been blowing up his phone looking for a fight.

Adesanya, of course, is fresh on the heels of his stunning second-round knockout against longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287 earlier this month. Having already cleared out the middleweight division, ‘Stylebender’ is eyeing two-division glory, potentially challenging light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ has already expressed his own interest in mixing it up with Adesanya. Without a clear-cut contender at 205, a champion vs. champion clash this summer seems like a perfect fit for both men and the promotion who is undoubtedly desperate to find a big-money fight for International Fight Week.

