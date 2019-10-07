Israel Adesanya Says He Has Three More Killers At Middleweight, Will Then ‘F*ck Up’ Jon Jones

Spread the word!















Israel Adesanya is more than open to facing Jon Jones — however, he has a duty to fulfill for the time being.

Adesanya became the new undisputed middleweight champion following an emphatic knockout win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 this past weekend. “The Last Stylebender” is now expected to defend the belt against Paulo Costa.

However, there has also been talk of a super fight with Jones. The two have been exchanging words since Adesanya became the interim middleweight champion at UFC 236 earlier this year.

“Bones” would react to Adesanya’s win by claiming he would be in the heavyweight division by the time the latter finally found the confidence to move up and face him.

To that, Adesanya responded:

“This guy is trying to force my hand,” Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I’m not stupid. It’s not about, I’m not confident. I’ll f*ck this motherf*cker up when I fight him.

“I just have to do what I have to do. I have to defend my belt. I’m the new unified king. There’s three more killers, four more killers I have to f*ck up at middleweight first. And then I’ll move up in weight. Then I’ll jump up and f*ck this guy.“

Adesanya already predicted a fight with Jones would take place in the future at Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas. And the way he has been accurately calling the shots, who would argue that it won’t be the case?

“I can’t wait,” he added. “I’ve planned everything, Ariel. The jump. I showed everyone. This is what I’m going to do and this is how I’m going to do it. I already said Raiders Stadium, Las Vegas, 2021.

“He’s f*cking contradicting himself. ‘I think I’m alright here [light heavyweight], I’m not going to move up to heavyweight. I don’t want to fight DC at heavyweight. Now DC is retiring, okay I might move up to heavyweight.’ He’s just contradicting himself. He’s just trying to take my moment. He can’t even f*ck with me right now. Look at me, Ariel. Who the fuck is the new face of the UFC?”

What do you make of Adesanya's comments? Do you think he could beat Jones?