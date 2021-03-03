UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has suggested he will weigh in under the limit for his light-heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz.

‘The Last Stylebender’ will attempt to become a dual-weigh champion at UFC 259 this Saturday night.

The 185lb king has consistently stated he will not bulk up for his light-heavyweight title bid.

During a fight week interview with Ariel Helwani, Adesanya reiterated his stance and told the ESPN journalist he could come in some way under the 205lb weight limit.

"Don’t be surprised if I weigh in at 193 [pounds]."



Even though he's preparing for a light heavyweight fight, @stylebender says he's keeping "the same energy" and not changing his fight week routine ahead of #UFC259 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/aFb5hW05Yu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 2, 2021

“I’ll tell you what, I’m gonna keep the same energy during my fight week. I’m not gonna go crazy and f**king order Uber Eats and cakes and whatever,” Adesanya said. “I’m just gonna keep the same energy, gonna use my guide Jordi (Sullivan) nutrition. Gonna use Jordi to fuel me this whole week. Kai (Kara-France) is hopping in the sauna on the bath, so I’m gonna do the same thing like I always do. Mainly just for my routine, my mind; it’s not a superstition thing. My body just knows what it does. My body knows it’s fight week already, so it’s gonna start dropping weight because this is what my body does. My body just realizes, ‘Oh, yeah. This is what we’re doing’. So, I’m just gonna keep the same energy. I’m not gonna change anything different and then start to like get all crazy, and, yeah. Don’t be surprised if I weigh in at like 193. Yeah, don’t be surprised.”

Adesanya insists nothing has changed ahead of his light-heavyweight debut and claimed if he needed to he could weigh-in at 185lbs before the fight.

“Put it this way: I can still make 185 if I have to,” Adesanya said. “Same flex, baby. Yeah, same thing. Yeah, there’s nothing, it’s just silly to me when people decide to go ‘add more muscles’ to their frame that they’re not used to over the years they’ve been working this game. So, yeah, I don’t know. For me, I just do this thing different. I wanna bring it back to the rawness of martial arts, technique. So don’t worry about weight. Don’t worry about all that.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

