Off the back of his spectacular title victory at UFC 287 over the weekend, newly minted undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya claims his win over Alex Pereira – and celebration pointed toward his son, Alessandro has “ruined Christmas” for the Brazilian family.

Headlining Saturday’s pay-per-view card against arch-rival, Pereira, Adesanya managed to reclaim the undisputed middleweight throne, stopping the Sao Paulo knockout artist with a thunderous second round counter KO of his own at the Octagon fence.

Bouncing back to the winner’s enclosure following a November knockout loss of his own against Pereira at Madison Square Garden, City Kickboxing striker, Adesanya managed to also land his first victory over the Brazilian in four fights over their respective combat sports careers.

Celebrating in infamous fashion following his KO win over Pereira, Adesanya fired a trio of imaginary arrows from a bow at the former who lay on the Octagon canvas, before mocking Pereira’s teenage son, Alessandro – who attended the event.

“I’m petty, bro,” Israel Adesanya said. “I remember the first time [Alex Pereira] knocked me out in Brazil, and his son came into the ring and then started to lie dead next to me, and I’m like, ‘you f*cking little asshole. I’ll whoop your ass if your dad don’t do it for you.’”

“But then, yeah, I looked for his kid [in the crowd], and I pointed at him, and I saw him, and I was like, hey, hey, hey, [motions like he fell] just to remind him,” Israel Adesanya explained.

Israel Adesanya uninterested in fifth fight with Alex Pereira

Urging Pereira to work his way back to a championship trilogy rubber match with him post-UFC 287 – Adesnaya claimed he was not interested in offering the Brazilian an immediate title re-run, also maintaining he had “ruined Christmas 2023” for the family.