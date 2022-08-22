Israel Adesanya reacts to Kamaru Usman’s KO loss at UFC 278: ‘It’s bittersweet’

Watch UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya react to close friends and now former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, losing his title by a brutal head kick KO at the hands of Leon Edwards.

Saturday night’s main event produced what is set to become one of the most unforgettable knockouts in UFC history when Leon Edwards would dramatically knockout Kamaru Usman in the last minute of their fight, a fight which he was losing.

The finish would send shockwaves around the MMA, as the newly crowned 170lbs was a considerable +300 underdog going into the bout.

Israel Adesanya reacts

Reactions from around the arena for the likes of Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz have made the rounds but we also got to see a live reaction from 185lb champion, Israel Adesanya, who had mixed emotions following the bout.

“What a finish – a real life Rocky story, goes with his name, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards,” Adesanya said via his YouTube. “The new UFC welterweight champion.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m so happy for Leon and Tim [from Paradigm Sports], but then I’m so sad for Kamaru. But then, also I know, the rematch, they’re gonna have a rematch clause or something.”

“Leon was winning the first round, Kamaru said right, step it up in the second, third and fourth, then in the fifth round, Leon just switched on. Even I thought he was getting discouraged because he was getting taken down, and this and that, and his coaches gave him that speech.

“This is the game, we really do this s***. Congrats to both men, Leon Edwards, the welterweight champion.” (H/TGivemesport)

Israel Adesanya reacts

Edwards and Usman are set to meet for a third time with it now being one a piece. UFC President, Dana White said that the event may be held in the United Kingdom, home territory for Edwards.

Who will win in the trilogy match?