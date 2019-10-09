Israel Adesanya Reacts To Jon Jones’ ‘Nerd’ Comment

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones’ beef continues.

The two have been going at each other with Adesanya saying the following:

“My confidence? Get my f**king nuts out of your mouth,” Adesanya said after Jones questioned his confidence. “This guy is trying to force my hand. I’m not stupid. It’s not about me not being confident. I will f**k this motherf**ker up when I fight him.

“I just have to do what I have to do,” Adesanya continued. “I have to defend my belt. I just defended my belt and I am the new unified king. I have three or four more killers I have to f**k up at middleweight first, and then I will move up in weight. And then I will jump up and f**k this guy up. I plan everything from the jump. I have shown everyone that this is what I am going to do and how I am going to do it. I already said Raiders Stadium, Las Vegas in 2021.”

Jones then saw what he had to say and called Israel Adesanya a nerd.

I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books. Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. Fucking nerd October 8, 2019

“I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books,” Jones added, roasting Adesanya for his love of anime. “Being mentioned with history’s greatest combatants ever. F**king nerd.”

Adesanya then took to Twitter and sent out a hilarious reply to Jones.

Adesanya, of course, won the middleweight title on Saturday when he TKO’d Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. The win improved him to 18-0 as a pro and has looked dominant in the UFC. Jones, meanwhile, is currently without a fight, as he continues to take shots at Adesanya.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya’s response? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!