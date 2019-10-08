Jon Jones Fires Back At ‘F*cking Nerd’ Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













The beef between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya continues to escalate. The pair have been going back-and-forth with one another for the past several months.

Over the weekend, Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round to become the undisputed 185-pound champion of the world. In a follow-up interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Adesanya addressed the possibility of fighting Jones in a superfight next. “Stylebender” was adamant that he had to defend his middleweight title a few times before doing so.

“This guy is trying to force my hand,” Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I’m not stupid. It’s not about, I’m not confident. I’ll f*ck this motherf*cker up when I fight him.

“I just have to do what I have to do. I have to defend my belt. I’m the new unified king. There’s three more killers, four more killers I have to f*ck up at middleweight first. And then I’ll move up in weight. Then I’ll jump up and f*ck this guy.“

Now, Jones has taken to Twitter to respond, calling Adesanya a “f*cking nerd,” referencing the middleweight champion’s love for anime.

“All I hear is “I’m a bitch, I dance better than Jones.” Oh and some weird shit about big American balls in your mouth. I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books. Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. F*cking nerd”

All I hear is “I’m a bitch, I dance better than Jones.” Oh and some weird shit about big American balls in your mouth. https://t.co/aLNjHVBsTF — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 8, 2019

I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books. Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. Fucking nerd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 8, 2019

