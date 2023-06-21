Despite making plans to collect an award at next month’s ESPYs, current UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has missed out on the category nomination for ‘Best UFC Fighter’ according to a press release, amid his stunning title victory at UFC 287 in April.

Adesanya, the current and a two-time undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 287 earlier this year in Miami, Florida, avening a prior knockout loss to Alex Pereira in November of last year, stopping the Brazilian champion with a stunning second round one-punch KO – striking divisional gold again.

Yet to be booked for his return to the Octagon following his victory in ‘The Sunshine State’, Adesanya has been earmarked to headline an event before the end of this year, taking on the victor of an official title-eliminator between former champion, Robert Whittaker, and rival, Dricus du Plessis next month at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya misses out on a ‘Best UFC Fighter’ nomination at this year’s ESPYs

And set to be in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena next month, Israel Adesanya has, however, missed out on a nomination for the ‘Best UFC Fighter’ category at the International Fight Week event – with the quartet of Leon Edwards, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, and the recently retired, Amanda Nunes all receiving nominations as per ESPN reporter, Marc Raimondi.

The 2023 ESPYS nominees for Best UFC Fighter pic.twitter.com/KL7LSjnncj — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 21, 2023

Previously laying out distinct plans to feature in a nominated capacity at the ESPY this summer, Adesanya, had also called for the Comeback of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and ‘Fighter of the Year’ awards in a text message exchange.

Boasting a 24-2 professional record, Israel Adesanya’s sole losses in the sport have come in the of his aforenoted standing TKO loss to Pereira back in November of last year, which followed an unsuccessful light heavyweight title siege opposite former champion, Jan Blachowicz back in 2021 at the UFC Apex facility – dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Pole on that occasion.