Israel Adesanya falls asleep during reaction to Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC Las Vegas victory

Israel Adesanya was reacting to UFC Las Vegas’ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan fight when he fell asleep due to boredom.

‘The Machine’ once again proved he possesses unreal cardio when he faced Petr Yan last Saturday. The two men threw down after an intense staredown on Friday, and Dvalishvili literally set a record against his opponent while cruising to victory.

Now 16-4 with the win over Yan, ‘The Machine’ is 5-0 in his last five fights. Known for setting an almost un-matchable pace, Dvalishvili has now completely separated himself from the rest of the competition in the bantamweight division. All that’s left is to battle the champion, however, the current bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling just so happens to be a close friend and training partner of Dvalishvili.

The two fighters have already gone on record to state they have no intentions of fighting eachother. So, Merab Dvalishvili is trapped in a revolving cycle of slaying all contenders while waiting for his close friend to either lose or vacate the title.

While watching ‘The Machine’ face Yan, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya apparently fell asleep. Obviously, he wasn’t too impressed by Dvalishvili’s latest performance.

Israel Adesanya reacts live to Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan fight at UFC Las Vegas

Even though some fans and fighters might not have been too impressed: Merab Dvalishvili did set a new record in takedown attempts against Yan. Shooting for an incredible 49 takedowns, ‘The Machine’ definitely earned the nickname at UFC Las Vegas.

While some complain the offense was a boring wrestling heavy mix, Dvalishvili did also outstrike Yan 202-87. The two fighters attempted a total of 155 and 401 strikes respectively, while ‘The Machine’ striked at a clip of almost 50% landing 202 strikes out of 401.

What was your opinion on the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan fight — did you snooze like Israel Adesanya?