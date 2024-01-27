Israel Adesanya’s coach cautious of potential Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 300: ‘We have to prepare’

Former two-weight middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya’s head coach, Eugene Bareman has revealed that he and the former titleholder have been open to the prospect that they eventually stand opposite Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 300 in April – claiming a bout against the Chechen is one they must “prepare” for.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 293 back in September, suffering a surprising championship loss to Sean Strickland in the pair’s title showcase.

However, the City Kickboxing staple has been tipped to compete for the title in his return to the Octagon since his loss, in the form of a grudge fight against newly-minted gold holder, Dricus du Plessis – as soon as UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya linked to Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 300

Reportedly available for the April showdown on the monumental card against the South African, Adesanya’s coach admitted the team must prepare for the possibility of a grudge bout against unbeaten contender, Chimaev – claiming Adesanya’s future is at the behest of the UFC solely.

“Obviously, Izzy (Israel Adesanya) – Dricus (du Plessis) is one of those fights, Israel is one of the their [the UFC’s] biggest stars, Dricus is a new up and comer so that certainly has some appeal ut whether it’s then or that opportunity is still there later, really that’s not in our court,” Bareman told Sky Sports New Zealand.

“What we know is we have to prepare for that potential fight, we have to prepare for a potential fight with (Sean) Strickland, we have to prepare for a potential fight with Khamzat (Chimaev) because those are the most obvious options on the table and the timing,” Bareman explained. “It’s not up to us.” (H/T MMA News)

Who’d win in a future fight at UFC 300: Israel Adesanya or Khamzat Chimaev?