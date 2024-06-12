Israel Adesanya isn’t coming for titles in UFC return—He’s coming for heads: ‘I don’t need any more belts’

Israel Adesanya isn’t coming for belts—he’s coming for heads.

After surrendering the middleweight world title for the second time in the span of a year, ‘The Last Stylebender’ opted to take some time away from the fight game to heal and reassess. It now looks as though the time to sit back and relax is coming to an end as Adesanya has already begun gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

In a video clip shared on his YouTube channel, the former two-time titleholder made it clear that when he steps back inside the cage this year, it won’t be in pursuit of another belt. He already has plenty of those.

Israel Adesanya is excited to return to action and says he's not coming back for belts:



"People are always like 'I hope you get the belt back'… I have belts. I don't need anymore belts. I'm coming for heads."



🎥 YT / @stylebender #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/MYAL7HrCwx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 12, 2024

“People are always like ‘I hope you get the belt back’… I have belts,” Adesanya said. “I don’t need any more belts. I’m coming for heads. That’s what I want to do. Just a few.”

Israel Adesanya rumored for middleweight title fight with Dricus du plessis at uFC 305

Though no official announcements have been made, all signs currently point toward Adesanya making his return at UFC 305 when the promotion heads back to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Standing across from him inside the Octagon will (likely) be reigning 185-pound champ Dricus Du Plessis. The pair appeared to be on a collision course following an incredibly intense face-off at UFC 290 following DDP’s big win over Robert Whittaker.

However, Sean Strickland’s lights-out performance against the ‘Stylebender’ two months later threw a kink in those plans.

With ‘Stillknocks’ dethroning Strickland at UFC 297, he and Adesanya are once again on a path that will ultimately toward one another.