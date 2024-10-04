Was Israel Adesanya Invited to a P Diddy White Party? Former UFC Champ Reveals All with Joe Rogan

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya was tempted to go to attend a White Party hosted by hip-hop artist P Diddy. In an interview with talk show host Joe Rogan, the Nigerian-Kiwi athlete revealed the contact these two had made and how close it got.

P Diddy and a White Party?

Sean “P Diddy” Combs was a famous hip-hop artist who has recently faced serious accusations related to his notorious “White Parties” and other events he allegedly hosted. These White Parties, held annually from 1998 to 2009, were high-profile gatherings attended by numerous celebrities and known for their all-white dress code.

Prosecutors claim that after these parties, P Diddy would host what were called “freak offs” – private, drug-fueled sex parties that allegedly involved exploitation and abuse. According to the accusations, these “freak offs” were elaborate sexual performances involving adult workers, which P Diddt allegedly organized, directed, and recorded.

The federal indictment against P Diddy includes charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious offenses. Prosecutors allege that Combs used his power to coerce women into participating in these “freak offs.”

Israel Adesanya and P Diddy

Israel Adesanya

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Adesanya revealed that he would have been tempted to go as he once made contact with Diddy. He explained:

“I think he’s going to sing. Also, I’ll tell you one thing. God protects me. I’m so glad God protects me, ’cause look, if I got invited to the ‘White Party,’ I’d have gone. “I tell you a secret. It’s just us two, right? After I knocked out [Alex] Pereira in Miami, we went to Too**ies the next night, and they were like, ‘Yo. P. Diddy was in here watching your fight last night.’ And I was like, ‘Wait. Word? Crazy.’ “And I went and checked my DMs. And I saw, oh, he hit me up. And he was talking about two months later I wanna do an interview or whatever. And I said, ‘Here’s my manager’s number.’ Bop, cool. Nothing ever came off it. But again, that’s why I say God be protecting me. ‘Cause who knows? You never know.” [Ht Sportskeeda]

Israel Adesanya is the former UFC middleweight world champion who is known for his impressive wins over fighters such as Alex Pereira, Anderson Silva, and Robert Whittaker, among others. More recently, he has suffered losses against Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis but remains active in the UFC.

See the full interview below: