Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Will Not Fight Alex Pereira: “My story with him is over”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed that he believes his story with rival Alex Pereira is over.

We’ve seen many great rivalries throughout the history of the UFC and mixed martial arts as a whole. In recent times, one of the better feuds has involved Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Following on from a 2-0 series win for Pereira in kickboxing, the Brazilian also defeated ‘Stylebender’ in their first UFC meeting. However, in the rematch, it was Israel Adesanya who got his revenge with an incredible knockout to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship.

Ever since then, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding a possible fifth fight – or UFC trilogy. Alas, for the time being, Pereira is up at 205 pounds, whereas Adesanya is hoping to rebuild himself at middleweight after losing to Dricus du Plessis.

During a recent interview, Israel made it clear that his story with Pereira is over ahead of Alex’s battle with Khalil Rountree Jr this weekend.

Israel Adesanya says his story with Alex Pereira is over:



"If Khalil [beats Alex]… it'll be like 'well, someone else has done it', and then they could f***ing get off my d*ck.



Go deal with that now, go have that story… my story with [Alex] is over."



“I’m going to go Alex Pereira by second-round finish.” Israel Adesanya stated during the video previewing UFC 307’s main event. “Look, if Khalil does it, it would f*cking shock the world. But also, it would be like, well, someone else has done it. Then, they can get off my f*cking d*ck [now]. Go deal with that now.”

He concluded, “Go have that story, you know what I’m saying? My story with him is over.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com

Israel Adesanya is a competitor at heart. While he suggests that he wouldn’t be interested in squaring off with ‘Poatan’ again, you’d have to wonder whether or not he’d be lured into it if the right situation presents itself.

Either way, it’ll be fascinating to see how their respective careers develop.