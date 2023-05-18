The UFC are set to officially return to Sydney, Australia for a flagship UFC 293 pay-per-view event on September 10. next – and according to reports, an undisputed middleweight championship fight is currently in the works to take main event honors.

As per UFC president, Dana White, the promotion will book it’s return to Sydney, Australia in September of this year as part of a three-event agreement over the course of a four-year period – having already hosted a UFC 284 pay-per-view event in Melbourne, Australia earlier this year.

And according to Fox Sports Australia, whilst not officially confirmed by the organization, currently, an undisputed middleweight championship fight featuring current division kingpin, Israel Adesanya – is targeted to take top billing.

A September return for the City Kickboxing staple would see him make his second outing of the year, having reclaimed the middleweight title from arch-rival, Alex Pereira back in April of this year with a thunderous second round KO win in the main event of UFC 287.

In the summer, the promotion are set to host an official middleweight championship-eliminator between former division titleholder, Robert Whittaker, and surging South African contender, Dricus du Plessis, at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July.

“It doesn’t have to be Rob [Robert Whittaker],” Israel Adesanya said of a UFC 293 headliner. “It can be someone else. I want to do one more stadium fight in Australia. Fight in Oceania agin. That way all the Kiwis who want to watch me can fly over and make it a show, just like they did last time.”

“Because, I’m not going to fight in New Zealand [again],” Israel Adesanya explained. “That dream’s dead because of the way they treated Dan Hooker and my team [City Kickboxing].” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Israel Adesanya unified the middleweight titles in Australia back in 2019

Boasting a 3-0 record whilst competing in Australia during his tenure with the UFC, Adesanya debuted in the country with a victory over PFL champion, Rob Wilkinson, before then taking a main event unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva.

At UFC 243 in September 2019, Adesanya successfully unified the middleweight titles with a second round KO win over the above-mentioned, Whittaker in the pair’s first Octagon clash.