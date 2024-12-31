Israel Adesanya admits he almost “forgot” how great he was ahead of UFC return

UFC star Israel Adesanya has said that he almost forgot how great he was as he prepares for his UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov.

In just a matter of weeks, Israel Adesanya will finally make his long awaited return to the cage when he battles Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It comes off the back of him losing to Dricus du Plessis, with Israel’s aim being to get back to another title opportunity.

Of course, it’s going to be easier said than done, especially at middleweight. Alas, if anyone can make it happen, it’s Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview, ‘Stylebender’ spoke about his journey thus far and said that he’s happy he’s been able to remind himself of just how good he is.

Israel Adesanya reflects

“Because I can – and I’m really, really, really good at it. I almost forgot how great I was, but then recently I just realized like, ‘Fck, I’m good at this sht.’ I forget because – reasons, but yeah, it’s good to remind yourself. I keep saying, ‘Ya’ll must have forgot.’ Fck, I almost forgot.”

“I love the way things are playing out. It’s about me and just improving and really showing what I can really do in the full range of mixed martial arts. You’ve got a motherf*cker swinging at you, trying to take your head off – you better be up.”

“I’ve achieved my dreams in this game. I still have some more dreams to achieve, but the main ones I have (achieved). (I want to) just enjoy this sht. I’m going to definitely get a submission (before I retire). That’s definitely a big one. I don’t even care about the belt. I want to get someone’s f*cking ankle or neck.”

