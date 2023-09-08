Receiving his fair share of falk from incoming opponent, Sean Strickland for his apparent allegiance to China following an extensive kickboxing career spent in the country, undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya played up to the barb after making weight successfully for his UFC 293 main event, making a remark toward the Asian country.

Adesanya, a two-time and current undisputed middleweight champion, headlines UFC 293 this weekend against incoming title challenger, Strickland, attempting to kick off his second reign as division gold holder with a successful title defense.

Most recently headlining UFC 287 back in April of this year in Miami, Florida, Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight crown from arch-rival and common-foe, Alex Pereira, defeating the Brazilian with a thunderous second round KO victory in ‘The Sunshine State’.

Sharing a tense back-and-forth during Thursday’s press conference ‘Down Under’ this week, Adesanya was again poked fun at by Strickland, who even claimed the City Kickboxing staple shared his allegiance with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), as well as mocking his time competing in professional kickboxing in China.

Israel Adesanya plays up alleged Chinese allegiance ahead of UFC 293

And playing into the joke himself at today’s official morning weigh-ins, Adesanya remarked, “For China” after successfully making championship weight for his title affair with Strickland.

“After successfully weighing in at 184.8 pounds for #UFC293, champion Israel Adesanya remarks, “For China.” MMA Fighting posted on their official X account.

Retaining an undefeated record whilst competing in Australia during his illustrious tenure fighting under the UFC banner, Adesanya tasted undisputed middleweight success for the first time in his stint with the Octagon ‘Down Under’ back in 2019, stopping two-time foe, Robert Whittaker with a massive second round KO win to unify the crowns.

Can Israel Adesanya remain middleweight champion at UFC 293