Israel Adesanya Embracing Heel Role Ahead Of UFC 243

UFC 243 is officially set for Marvel Stadium in Australia. It will no doubt be a massive event there. Given the fact that Australian Robert Whittaker will take on New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya.

Although both fighters will have fans travel to the event, Adesanya admits he doesn’t care if he gets booed and points to UFC 234 as evidence:

“Put it this way, even if you look at 234 when I beat Silva, I’m just talking on the mic, the crowd starts booing. I told them to shut the f**k up and shove it where the sun don’t shine,” Adesanya said in an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show (h/t MMA News). “I’m not trying to be liked. I’m not looking for fans.”

Adesanya is also no longer looking for approval on his fight career. He knows some people say he is just hype, and they are waiting for him to get exposed. So, “The Last Stylebender” knows Whittaker is the good guy, meaning he is embracing the heel role in this fight:

“And (Whittaker) said something as well. Another thing he said in the past was, ‘I care that people like him more than me.’ I could give two sh**s. I don’t give a f**k. I said it before, these people don’t give a f**k about you when it comes to group mentality,” Adesanya said.

“One on one that’s different when people meet me and they get to experience a little bit of me that I allow. But when they see me walking out to the cage, I never stick my hand out and try to shake fans or whatever. I’m just there to do my job. I could give two s***s if they like me or not.

“And yeah, I know, I know people want me to lose this fight. I’m still all hype, right? I got this far six fights in…this fast, but still all hype. So yeah, I’m the heel in this one. He’s the good guy.”

What do you make of Adesanya’s comments ahead of his clash with Whittaker?