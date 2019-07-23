Robert Whittaker Confirms UFC 243 Will Happen In Australia

Spread the word!













After months of speculation, UFC 243 will not be happening stateside, and instead be happening in Australia, as many fans were hoping for. Of course, UFC 243, puts middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker up against interim middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya for the unified title.

It will be a battle of the Oceanic region as Whittaker is a proud Aussie, while Adesanya reps New Zealand.

“I have unfinished business here. See you in October, Melbourne, Australia,” Whittaker wrote on Twitter while tagging Marvel Stadium.

Whittaker first teased the announcement, while The Daily Telegraph then confirmed that it will be happening at Marvel Stadium.

Marvel Stadium holds 60,000 people, but it wasn’t an obvious decision to hold the event there. The Rugby league final is the same day as the event, so concern fan attendance would be low made the UFC think about putting in Las Vegas. But, luckily for the Oceanic region, it will indeed be happening in Australia.

“This show, it’s well overdue,” Whittaker told The Daily Telegraph. “And to have the opportunity to potentially fight in front of 60,000 people, I’m absolutely pumped.

“This fight, it’s going to be a milestone moment, not only for the Australian fight game but combat sports, period.

“MMA doesn’t often get these sorts of crowds. So to be one of the few fighters ever who gets to perform in front of an audience so large, it’s awesome.”

Do you think the UFC made the right call by having the event in Australia?