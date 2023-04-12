The now reinstated middleweight king Israel Adesanya has taken the reaction of his highlight reel knockout to YouTube.

If one thing for certain, it’s that Adesanya has definitely not shied away from extending his UFC 287 celebrations for a long period.

‘The Last Stylebender’s’ Instagram has been very active with numerous posts and videos themed behind his devastating knockout and post fight celebrations in the cage.

This should not be a surprise considering how passionate Israel Adesanya has been since the fight took place.

He took over Joe Rogan’s microphone and delivered an emotional speech during his post-fight interview, and went as far as stating that this victory felt much sweeter than the first time he won the title in Australia.

“I hope every one of you behind the screen, in this arena, can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life,” Israel Adesanya said in his interview. “I hope all of you can feel how f—ing happy I am right now. … But you never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something.”

Adesanya’s war with Alex Pereira in combat sports dates back to 2016 in Glory Kickboxing.

With a decision victory and a vicious knockout of his own over Israel Adesanya, Pereira entered the UFC with a memorable accolade, but he was not immediately seen as a contender to the middleweight throne.

Israel Adesanya avenged a prior November knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

Fast forward to his final round heroics against Adesanya in Madison Square Garden, and Adesanya once again found himself one step behind ‘Poatan’.

With all the pressure in the world on his shoulders, the favourite going into the UFC 287 rematch delivered immaculately and Adesanya has taken each day to relive the moment.

He encompasses close to one million subscribers on YouTube on his ‘FREESTYLEBENDER” page.

Adesanya regularly draws in an audience reacting to various UFC pay-per-views and fight nights with his friends and family.

Although his newest video may be his most proud considering the joy on his face analyzing his thought process and motions of the entire night.

Off the back of UFC 287, Adesanya has been touted to make a potential light heavyweight excursion once more — this time in a title challenge against newly-minted champion, Jamahal Hill.