Video – New tape shows distraught Israel Adesanya vowing to beat Sean Strickland after UFC 293: ‘We’ll get him back’

The Last StyleBender’ Israel Adesanya has been a bit quiet since his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The battle was vicious, and although Adesanya weathered an early storm, Strickland’s tenacity was just too much.

Israel Adesanya would end up losing his UFC middleweight title due to a decision loss, and he has been rebuilding himself ever since. Now, new footage has emerged showing just how deep these wounds may have cut into the man’s psyche.

Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank – USA TODAY Sports

Now, Roku, the streaming device provider/manufacturer: has launched a new series called Fight Inc. Inside the UFC. This series has highlighted some pivotal moments that have occurred recently in the UFC, with never-before-seen footage to boot.

Israel Adesanya’s family is shown reacting to his latest loss inside Roku’s new series

Israel Adesanya backstage after the loss to Sean Strickland



“It’s a good story for [Strickland], I’m proud of him. But I’m gonna get him. We’ll get him back.”#UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/Wt5nEQESr8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 9, 2024

“You are still the champ,” Adesanya’s mother, Taiwo, said, giving her son a hug (H/T MMA Mania). “If you put your gloves down today, you are set for life. So don’t let anything bother you, okay?”

“It’s a good story for (Strickland), I’m proud of him,” Adesanya told his father Oluwafemi. “But I’m gonna get him. We’ll get him back, okay? I promise.”

Israel Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman, tried to heal the heart of his fighter in the meantime. “We had an off night,” he said. “Couldn’t find what we wanted but we will find it again.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As Dana White approached ‘Izzy’, the former champ still kept his head high. “Thank you for the opportunity,” he told White in a shot taken later. “Thanks for making that fight happen. Again, it doesn’t matter. Even if it’s his night, it doesn’t matter, it’s still history. It’s a good story for him, it’s a good story for America. It is what it is, that’s the game.”

When do you expect Israel Adesanya to return to the UFC?